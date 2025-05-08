The EU will hold talks later this month on reviewing ties with Israel as concern mounts over Gaza

BRUSSELS — European Union foreign ministers will hold formal discussions later this month on a demand to review an EU pact governing trade ties with Israel over its conduct of the war in Gaza, the bloc's top diplomat said Thursday.
Israel's ongoing blockade of humanitarian assistance for Gaza forced a leading aid group to shut its community soup kitchens Thursday as it faced empty warehouses and no replenishment of supplies in the war-battered enclave.
At the same time, the war in Gaza is about to enter a new phase, where Israel plans to ''expand and intensify our operations,'' according to the armed forces chief of staff.
''The frustration among the (EU) member states, that we can't stop this, is tremendous,'' EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters after chairing informal talks between the bloc's foreign ministers in Poland.
Ties between the EU and Israel — which are major trading partners — are governed by a so-called Association Agreement. It stipulates that their ties ''shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.''
The Dutch government has said that it intends to block the agreement pending an EU review into whether the Israel government is complying with the pact, which entered force in 2000. Kallas said the ministers would discuss this on May 20.
''It is very important to signal at this moment that we are greatly concerned by the continuous blockade for access of humanitarian aid and the Israeli decision to intensify the war effort,'' Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said.
He said that Dutch concerns are ''very broadly shared among European countries.''