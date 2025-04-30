The epicenter of an explosion at an Iranian port is tied to a charity overseen by its supreme leader

Bonyad Mostazafan, or the ''Foundation of the Oppressed,'' is believed to be the largest in the country by assets, with a 2008 U.S. Congressional Research Service report suggesting it represented 10% of Iran's entire gross domestic product at the time. The Treasury in 2020 put its worth into the billions of dollars. Its network includes interests in mining, railroads, energy, steel and shipping through its Sina Port and Marine Services Development Co.