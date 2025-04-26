The end of the Vietnam War was also a turning point for protest songs

Ronald Eyerman, a professor of sociology at Yale University and co-author of the 1998 book ''Youth and Social Movements,'' says that it's been a long time since a song like ''We Shall Overcome'' has emerged, one so universal in its message that it can be adapted to any number of issues. ''Protest songs tend to be very specific to an issue and a time and place,'' he observes, adding that he can't think of ''any anthem related to mobilization about climate change or gay rights.''