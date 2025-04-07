The Dominican Republic will crack down harder on migrants as Haitians flee violence

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Dominican President Luis Abinader has announced more than a dozen measures to crack down on migrants who have entered the Dominican Republic illegally as people in neighboring Haiti flee a surge in gang violence.
The measures that Abinader qualified as ''painful but necessary'' in a speech Sunday include charging patients for hospital services and sanctioning those who rent homes or commercial businesses to migrants who lack proper documentation.
''The rights of Dominicans will not be displaced. Our identity will not be diluted. Our generosity will not be exploited. Here, solidarity has limits,'' Abinader said.
He said that starting on April 21, hospital staff will be required to ask patients for their identification, work permit and proof of residence.
If a patient is unable to present any of those documents, they will receive medical attention and then be deported immediately, Abinader said, adding that a migration agent will be stationed at every hospital to ensure compliance.
The government also will deploy an additional 1,500 soldiers to the border that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti on the island of Hispaniola, boosting the total number of personnel stationed there to 11,000, Abinader said.
He also announced that he would speed up construction of an additional 8 miles (13 kilometers) of border wall to add to the 34 miles (54 kilometers) already built.
''I recognize that many are concerned about the threat Haiti poses," Abinader said. ''Concerned about the irregular migration it causes. Concerned about the burden this places on our hospitals, our schools, the risks to our security, and the strain on our economy.''