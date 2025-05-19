The Dodgers have younger stars now, but Clayton Kershaw reaching 18th season is still special

Clayton Kershaw made his season debut Saturday, and although his performance over four innings was forgettable, he still added another accomplishment to his illustrious career.
Kershaw has now played in 18 seasons for the Dodgers, tying the franchise record held by outfielder Zack Wheat and shortstop Bill Russell. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts may have taken over as the team's big stars, but Kershaw's role in helping Los Angeles become a powerhouse should not be understated.
And like Russell, Kershaw has never played for any other major league team. That makes his tenure in Los Angeles even more special.
Here's a list of each team's longest-tenured player who spent his whole career with that franchise in that city. Only current teams — in their current locations — are included. So the Athletics are left out, and so are stars like Mel Ott, who spent 22 seasons with the Giants before they moved to San Francisco.
Baltimore Orioles: Brooks Robinson (23 seasons)
Boston Red Sox: Carl Yastrzemski (23)
Chicago Cubs: Cap Anson (22)
St. Louis Cardinals: Stan Musial (22)