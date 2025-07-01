Wires

The death toll rises to 36 following Monday's explosion and fire at a pharmaceutical factory in southern India.

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 5:05AM

HYDERABAD, India — The death toll rises to 36 following Monday's explosion and fire at a pharmaceutical factory in southern India.

