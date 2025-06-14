Nation

The death toll from San Antonio flooding rises to 13. All those missing have been found

The death tool from heavy rains that inundated parts of San Antonio has risen to 13, and all those missing have been found, authorities said Saturday.

The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 10:57PM

More than 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell over a span of hours on Thursday, causing fast-rising floodwaters to carry more than a dozen cars into a creek.

Some people climbed trees to escape. Firefighters rescued more than 70 people across the nation's seventh-largest city.

More than a dozen cars got stuck or overturned in Beital Creek. The San Antonio Fire Department said 11 of those who died were found in the Perrin Beitel search area around the creek. One person was found several miles upstream.

