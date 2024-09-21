Top Hezbollah leader was among the 37 people killed in an Israeli strike on a Beirut apartment block

Akil, the main target, had been wanted by the U.S. for years for his alleged role in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and the taking of American and German hostages in Lebanon in the 1980s. He was under U.S. sanctions, and the U.S. State Department last year announced a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to his ''identification, location, arrest, and/or conviction.''