Wires

The death toll from an attack by gunmen in north-central Nigeria over the weekend has climbed to 150, survivors say

The death toll from an attack by gunmen in north-central Nigeria over the weekend has climbed to 150, survivors say.

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 5:57PM

DAKAR, Senegal — The death toll from an attack by gunmen in north-central Nigeria over the weekend has climbed to 150, survivors say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Netanyahu says Israeli strikes have set Iran's nuclear program back a 'very, very long time'

Netanyahu says Israeli strikes have set Iran's nuclear program back a 'very, very long time.'

Wires

The death toll from an attack by gunmen in north-central Nigeria over the weekend has climbed to 150, survivors say

Wires

Justice Department charges man suspected of shooting of 2 Minnesota lawmakers with federal murder, stalking offenses