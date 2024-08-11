KAMPALA, Uganda — The death toll from a collapse at a landfill site in Uganda's capital has risen to 18, authorities say.
Wires
The death toll from a collapse at a landfill site in Uganda's capital has risen to 18, authorities say
The death toll from a collapse at a landfill site in Uganda's capital has risen to 18, authorities say.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 11, 2024 at 1:21PM
More from Wires
See More
2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.