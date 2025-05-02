The day London went 'barmy.' An East End boy remembers the end of World War II in Europe

Nowhere was the relief felt more deeply than in the East End, where thousands of homes, schools and businesses were reduced to rubble as Nazi bombers pounded docks and warehouses along the River Thames during the onslaught that became known as The Blitz. When Buckingham Palace was bombed on Sept. 13, 1940, Queen Elizabeth reportedly told a policeman she was glad, because ''it makes me feel I can look the East End in the face.''