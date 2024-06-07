BERLIN, Germany — Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen, the state news agency Ritzau reported on Friday.
Danish media said the attacker has been arrested.
There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or if Frederiksen was hurt in any way. The prime minister's office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that she was "shocked" by the incident.
The reports gave no further details and it's unclear in what context the assault occurred and if it was in relation to a political event.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Danish prime minister is assaulted on a Copenhagen square, media reports say
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen, the state news agency Ritzau reported on Friday.
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz will play Alexander Zverev in the first French Open final for each
Carlos Alcaraz started poorly and fell behind early in his French Open semifinal against Jannik Sinner. Later, as both dealt with cramps under Friday's afternoon sun, Alcaraz trailed by two sets to one.
World
Gunmen open fire on students at a rural University of Panama campus, killing 1 and wounding another
Two unidentified gunmen opened fire on a group of students on a rural campus of the University of Panama Friday, killing one and wounding another before escaping, according to police and school officials.
World
UN will describe Israel and Hamas as violating children's rights in armed conflict
In an upcoming report to the U.N. Security Council, the secretary-general of the world body plans to list both Israel and Hamas as waging a war that violates the rights and protection of children.
Business
The UN says more aquatic animals were farmed than fished in 2022. That's the first time in history
The total global total volume of fish, shrimp, clams and other aquatic animals that are harvested by farming has topped the amount fished in the wild from the world's waters for the first time ever, the United Nations reported Friday.