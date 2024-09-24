The cycling sailors: Meet the pedal-pushers who keep the hi-tech America's Cup yachts flying

''You don't have any visual contact with anybody else, so you are solely relying on your communication from your earphones and the data in front of you,'' he says. ''You used to do a lot of that with sort of nonverbal communication, body language with a wink, a flick of the elbow or something like that. And trying to adapt to being in your own little world, relying solely on verbal communication that you're getting through your headset, is really big.''