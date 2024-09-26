The Cure announces a new album and releases its first new song in 16 years, 'Alone'

''It's the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus," Smith said in a press release. "I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of ‘being alone', always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be… as soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem ‘Dregs' by the English poet Ernest Dowson… and that was the moment when I knew the song — and the album — were real.''