The Crusaders will host the Super Rugby final after edging the Blues 21-14 in the first semifinal

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Christchurch-based Crusaders will host the Super Rugby final for a record eighth time after edging the Blues 21-14 on Friday to end the Blues' one-year title reign.
The Crusaders improved their winning record in home playoffs to 31-0 in a thrilling match that ended in the 85th minute.
They will now face the winner of Saturday's second semifinal between the Hamilton-based Chiefs and ACT Brumbies as they attempt to win the Super Rugby title for the 13th time.
The Crusaders rallied from two tries and a man down after 21 minutes to level the score at 14-14 by halftime. They took the lead for the first and last time with Will Jordan's second try of the match in the 70th minute and held on under immense pressure.
The Blues held the ball through 40 phases on the Crusaders' goalline after the fulltime siren, won a penalty and attacked again before backrower Christian Lio-Willie won the turnover that ended the match.
''That was just pride,'' Jordan said. "Some boys must have made 10 or 15 tackles just in that last five or 10 minutes.
''The Blues are a helluva side, champions and showed that tonight. We just managed to hold out.''
The Blues opened the scoring with a try to winger Mark Tele'a after 11 minutes. The Crusaders were then reduced to 14 men when center Braydon Ennor was sin-binned after a head clash with Hoskins Sotutu.