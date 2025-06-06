The Comeback Playoffs: There have been 10 rallies from 15 points or more down in this NBA postseason

OKLAHOMA CITY — Welcome to the Comeback Playoffs, led by the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana's rally from 15 points down in Game 1 of the NBA Finals was the 10th such comeback — from 15 or more — in this season's playoffs. The Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton are responsible for five of those comebacks; the rest of the league, combined, have the other five.
Since the NBA began keeping track of such things in 1997, there has never been a postseason with more 15-point comebacks or more by a single team than the Pacers have pulled off this spring.
Dallas had four comebacks from 15 points or more in the 2003 playoffs, and as a whole, the league saw nine of these games in the 2021 playoffs.
But never five by one team, or 10 in one postseason since these things began getting charted — until now.
A breakdown of the moments:
Game 1, NBA Finals: Pacers down 15
Indiana — which looked doomed by turnovers all night — trailed by 15 points with just under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter and took its only lead of the game on a jumper by Tyrese Haliburton with 0.3 seconds remaining to steal Game 1 of the finals over the Thunder. Final score: Indiana 111, Oklahoma City 110.