Wires

The Colorado Rockies have fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, after 7-33 start

The Colorado Rockies have fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, after 7-33 start.

The Associated Press
May 11, 2025 at 10:06PM

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, after 7-33 start.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

The Colorado Rockies have fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, after 7-33 start

The Colorado Rockies have fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, after 7-33 start.

Wires

Trump envoy Witkoff confirms Hamas has agreed to release American Edan Alexander in hopes of restarting ceasefire talks

Wires

Hamas says Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, will be released as part of ceasefire efforts