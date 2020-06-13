The Collin Cody File
Home: Grand Rapids
Occupation: Fourth-grade teacher and fishing guide
Age: 36
Family: Wife Katie and their three children
Education: University of Minnesota, Roseville High School
Previous address: Longmont, Colo.
Outdoors life: Drift boat captain and chaser of smallmouth bass
