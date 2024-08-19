The college football season is packed with mouthwatering games from coast to coast

If QB Carson Beck and Georgia beat Alabama and Texas beats No. 16 Oklahoma, this one has massive potential between two teams picked to go 1-2 in the SEC. Quinn Ewers-led Texas could be ranked even higher if the Longhorns are undefeated after facing No. 9 Michigan, too. Georgia is 1-4 in the short but sweet series between these two storied programs and only one of those games was hosted by one of the schools (in Austin, 1958).