MADRID — Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca Thursday.
The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists.
Spanish news agency EFE and other media said that the building was a restaurant near the beach.
No cause has been given for the collapse of the building.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Arizona doctors can come to California to perform abortions under new law signed by Gov. Newsom
Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
World
Louis Vuitton pays homage to Barcelona architect Antoni Gaudí in 2025 Cruise Collection
Louis Vuitton unveiled its latest fashion designs at Barcelona's Park Güell on Thursday, providing the clothes with drama to finally match Antoni Gaudí's architectural masterpiece.
World
The collapse of a building on Spain's Mallorca island leaves 4 people dead, officials say
Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca Thursday.
World
UN approves resolution to commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica genocide annually over Serb opposition
The United Nations approved a resolution Thursday establishing an annual day to commemorate the 1995 genocide of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims by Bosnian Serbs, a move vehemently opposed by Serbs who fear it will brand them all as ''genocidal'' supporters of the mass killing.