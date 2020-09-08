HONG KONG – A Chinese phone number has been auctioned off for $325,000.

The number, which ended with five 8s, was so coveted that it attracted 5,000 bids from businesses and individuals in an online auction in the Chaoyang district of Beijing. In Chinese, the number eight is a homonym for “prosper” — or, more bluntly, “get rich.”

A phone number with consecutive repeating digits, let alone a string of the same five, is rare and considered appealing in China. A string of repeating auspicious numbers is worth an even higher price. If it contains the right combination of digits, it can be a coveted status symbol.

A phone number that ended in five 5s was sold for $52,000 last year, and a number with eight 7s was auctioned for $560,000 in 2017. Five is thought to be associated with emperors, while seven is a homonym for “life’s spirit,” or “qi” in Mandarin, China’s official language.

In China, events are timed to auspicious dates. The Beijing Olympics opened Aug. 8, 2008, and some couples try to get married on the eighth day of the eighth month.

In September 2009, tens of thousands of couples decided that 9/9/09 would be an auspicious date to marry. The number nine in Mandarin, pronounced “jiu,” has the same pronunciation as the word for “perpetual” or “forever.” In Beijing, 18,979 couples got married or received marriage licenses on that day, according to Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency.

Alas, no matter how many “lucky” digits a number may contain, it offers no protection against prank calls.

After spending $3,000 on a number that contained three 8s, a man in Zhejiang in eastern China was barraged with late-night calls from strangers after it was presented as the phone number of a villain in a television show. The man had since changed his number.