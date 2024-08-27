KYIV, Ukraine — The chief of Ukraine's army says the country's troops control nearly 500 square miles of Russia's Kursk region.
The chief of Ukraine's army says the country's troops control nearly 500 square miles of Russia's Kursk region
The chief of Ukraine's army says the country's troops control nearly 500 square miles of Russia's Kursk region.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 27, 2024 at 12:11PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
NFL owners vote to allow up to 10% stakes in teams by league-approved private equity firms.