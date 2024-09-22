SAN DIEGO — The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets.
The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets
The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 22, 2024 at 10:37PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets
The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets.