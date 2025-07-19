The Chicago Sky are trying to protect their players on social media. Here's what that means

INDIANAPOLIS — Chicago Sky co-owner Nadia Rawlinson knew security concerns were serious.
The Sky have physical security nearly 24 hours a day — around hotels, outside gyms, by buses and planes — but one of the final frontiers of player safety was the internet.
Earlier this month, the Sky teamed up with Moonshot Technologies to protect their players from threats and hate on social media, the first relationship of its kind in the WNBA.
''People think as athletes, we should take what comes our way,'' Sky guard Ariel Atkins said. ''We are human and some comments that people make are inhumane. It's phenomenal of our organization to take care of us.''
Moonshot's technology was created for use in counterterrorism; it's used by the U.S. government.
''It's a great thing to implement right now,'' said Sky All-Star Angel Reese, who has one of the most popular social media platforms among WNBA players. ''It's really important to be able to have that (protection), especially as a woman."
What does this technology do for the Sky players?
Moonshot monitors more than 25 social media and internet platforms, including those on which players do not have personal accounts. The technology shrinks the millions of posts it looks at every day into thousands of posts that contain direct threats to the athletes.