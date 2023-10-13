LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve along with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.
The Bears announced the moves two days before their home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago also signed quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster.
Herbert hurt his right ankle in a Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders. He was expected to miss several weeks. He and St. Brown (hamstring) now will be eligible to return after four games.
Herbert was leading the Bears with 272 yards rushing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings rookie Hall steps into backup QB role
With Nick Mullens placed on IR this week, fifth-round draft pick Jaren Jaren Hall knows he's "just one play away" from the spotlight.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey shuts out St. Thomas 8-0 at Xcel Energy Center
Abbey Murphy tallied a hat trick for the No. 4 Gophers, who also got two goals from Ella Huber and one each from Peyton Hemp, Audrey Wethington and Emma Conner
Sports
Diamondbacks thriving in postseason atmosphere. Another hostile one awaits for NLCS in Philly
Merrill Kelly surfed the internet to find a few tickets, threw on a hoodie and hat so he wouldn't be recognized and took his brother Reid to Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park last year, where the two watched Philadelphia hit five homers in a 7-0 win against Houston.
Wild
Watch: Goalie, player's mom team up to drive Wild's latest 'weird' ad
The Wild's latest "Not Weird. Wild" video, starring goalie Filip Gustavsson, was timed perfectly to Thursday's opening-night shutout.
Wild
Wild vs. Maple Leafs game preview: Cup contenders boast plenty of firepower
Sarah McLellan's analysis: Leafs center Matthews is fresh off a hat trick that made him the fastest American to 300 goals.