The challenger who narrowly lost to GOP Rep. Scott Perry wants another chance to beat him in 2026

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat Janelle Stelson, who lost to Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry by barely a percentage point in 2024, will run again in the right-leaning congressional district in Pennsylvania.
Stelson, a one-time local TV anchor and personality, mounted a challenge to Perry, the former leader of the hardline House Freedom Caucus. It was designed to sway moderate Republicans, portraying him as an extremist on abortion rights and slamming Perry's votes against Democratic-penned bills that carried benefits for firefighters and veterans.
"The story about Scott Perry just keeps getting worse," Stelson said in an interview.
Stelson called Perry the ''deciding vote'' in the House's 218-214 vote on Republicans' tax break and spending cut package that she said would strip Medicaid benefits from thousands of his constituents, possibly shut down rural hospitals and further stretch health care facilities, such as nursing homes.
''This has disastrous, possibly deadly consequences, and Scott Perry did that,'' Stelson said.
For his part, Perry is already touting the bill's provisions to curb billions of dollars in spending across clean energy, cut spending on the safety-net health care program Medicaid and reduce subsidies to states that offer Medicaid coverage to cover immigrants who may not be here legally.
It will, he said in a statement, ''end damaging ‘Green New Scam' subsidies, lock in critical and additional reductions in spending" and ramp up efforts to make sure Medicaid benefits are reserved for ''vulnerable Americans and not illegal aliens.''
Perry's campaign, meanwhile, has said that Perry's fundraising is its strongest since he's been in Congress, and that the issues that propelled President Donald Trump and Perry to victories in 2024 will still be relevant in 2026.