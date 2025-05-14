The chair of Tesla sold stock worth $230 million while profits at Elon Musk's carmaker plunged

NEW YORK — The chair of Tesla sold more than $230 million of company stock since Elon Musk's endorsement of Donald Trump triggered boycotts and protests against his cars, sending its profits and stock price plunging.
More than half of Robyn Denholm's cash haul came from sales in the first four months this year as Tesla stock fell by one-third, according to filings reviewed by The Associated Press. In total, she unloaded hundreds of thousands of shares — more than half her holdings as dictated by a pre-arranged selling plan filed with regulators as Musk began embracing right-wing politics.
Denholm filed that plan on July 25, the day Musk endorsed Trump for president.
Denholm's profits were likely outsized, too. That is because many of the shares she sold had been acquired through so-called options granted to her by Tesla years earlier that, given recent stock prices, allowed her to buy at a deep discount, according to data from research provider FactSet. Nearly a million shares acquired through options were bought for $25, less than a tenth of the market price for much of the last nine months.
The AP reached out to both Tesla and Denholm but did not receive an immediate reply.
A Denholm statement to The New York Times, which earlier reported on the insider sales, said that the share value of holdings by Tesla directors has jumped because the stock itself has soared, creating ''outsized returns'' for all shareholders.
It's not clear why Denholm decided to cash out so much of her stake.
Pre-determined selling schedules are used by executives and directors as a way of telling investors that their selling isn't based on insider information, which is illegal, or necessarily a sign that they have turned pessimistic about a company.