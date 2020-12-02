Did you hear the scoop about Chris Evans? When the 39-year-old actor goes to the local sandwich shop in his Massachusetts hometown, he always orders the same thing: a ham sandwich with “pickles, tomatoes, a little mustard and extra mayo” on wheat, with salt and vinegar chips on the side, and he “always puts money in the tip jar.” Allegedly.

This choice bit of gossip was revealed on the Instagram account @deuxmoi, the new outlet of choice for the celebrity-obsessed. Run by an anonymous New York City woman, Deuxmoi has exploded in popularity this year by sharing shockingly mundane updates about the A-list on the platform’s Stories feature.

This user-submitted gossip disappears after 24 hours, making it all the more important for interested parties to click through on a daily basis.

In addition to Evans’ sandwich preferences, Deuxmoi has posted anonymous tips in recent weeks about Timothée Chalamet’s coffee order, Lionel Richie’s tipping habits and Jennifer Lopez’s desserts. Every now and then, the account also breaks news: When Carl Lentz, the Hillsong pastor famous for ministering to Justin Bieber, was fired on Nov. 4 for “moral failures,” Deuxmoi was the first to post a statement from church leadership.

No gossip junkie

Perhaps it would surprise you to learn, then, that the woman behind the account is not a tabloid obsessive. She previously used Deuxmoi to promote a lifestyle site that she started with a friend in 2013. When the pair stopped publishing content to the site (“around 2015”), she kept the account, which had about 45,000 followers. Then, when the pandemic hit in March, she got bored.

“It was the day that I got sent home from work and knew that we were going to be quarantined for an indefinite amount of time,” she said. (She asked for anonymity because of concerns for privacy and safety.) “I think it was March 18. I just sort of threw out a question: ‘You guys have any celeb encounters that you want to share?’ And that’s literally how it started.”

One of Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriends started messaging her. She posted screenshots of the messages, and the account took off.

She gets hundreds of submissions a week through her Instagram DMs and a form on her website.

She makes it clear that she does not spend time attempting to verify each story. Or any story. This hasn’t stopped other celebrity news and gossip outlets, like the Daily Mail and LaineyGossip, from citing her account.

“I’ve always stayed true to what I said from day one, which is that this information is not proven to be based in fact,” she said. “I don’t do any additional research. I’m not a reporter.”

She simply takes a screenshot of a source’s message and reposts it, sometimes blurring out identifying details.

“I feel like my content is as truthful as the person who’s sending it in,” she said. “I just ask the reader to be discerning and, you know, decide for themselves if they think it’s true or not.”

What Deuxmoi tends to post — and what readers seem to gravitate toward — are anodyne stories that usually go unreported by magazines like People and Us Weekly. How does an actor respond when someone asks for a picture? What does a pop star say to a flight attendant? Who’s wearing a mask, and who’s not?

A hit during lockdown

This kind of idle gossip proved especially engrossing during the beginning of the pandemic, when most celebrities were staying home, not doing anything, and the traditional tabloids had little to report.

“I love to know, like, J. Lo’s restaurant order or what brand shampoo Jennifer Aniston really uses,” the woman behind Deuxmoi said. “I feel like you’re not really getting that information anywhere, and this is coming straight from the people who have served them or worked with them. Like, if it’s celebrity shopping at a boutique — I don’t know if this is too invasive — but I’ve asked, ‘What size jeans did they buy?’ ”

Though she also posts more dramatic updates about celebrity divorces and general misbehavior, they don’t spark the same kind of joy for her.

“Somebody’s going to message me and say like, so-and-so was caught doing drugs at a party or having a threesome or whatever,” she said. “It’s just not as exciting as it sounds anymore,” she sighed. “I don’t know, maybe it’s the state of the world.”

The one kind of gossip she avoids posting on the account? Political.

“People have asked me, a lot, to get the tea on politics, and I really don’t want to go there,” she said. She made an exception during the week of the election, however, when she received an anecdote about Sen. Bernie Sanders: He often has tomato soup for lunch.

Deuxmoi reposted the insider information. “I felt like that was pretty innocent,” she said.