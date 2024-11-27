Wires

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants starts after nearly 14 months of fighting

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants starts after nearly 14 months of fighting.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 at 2:05AM

JERUSALEM — The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants starts after nearly 14 months of fighting.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Philippine police file criminal complaints against VP Sara Duterte and her security aides separate from threats case

Philippine police file criminal complaints against VP Sara Duterte and her security aides separate from threats case.

Wires

Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract, AP source says

card image

Wires

Signs of apparent celebration in Beirut and no reported violations shortly after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect