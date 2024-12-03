'The Brutalist' tops New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Carol Kane, Adrien Brody win acting prizes

Fresh off winning two awards at Monday evening's Gotham Awards, RaMell Ross' ''Nickel Boys'' picked up another pair of honors. Ross won for directing and the film's director of photography, Jomo Fray, took best cinematography honors. ''Nickel Boys,'' which opens next week, is shot largely from a first-person perspective in telling the story, adapted from Colson Whitehead's novel, of two Black teenagers at an abusive reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.