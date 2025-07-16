The British Open, golf's oldest major, is always a new experience

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The crowds following Rory McIlroy for three days at Royal Portrush have been enormous, a reminder of the expectations. On banners and flags and buntings of grandstands there are images of the claret jug, a reminder of what's at stake at the British Open.
But add this to the list of what makes golf's oldest championship so distinct from the other majors: Every year it feels like a new experience.
Justin Thomas contemplated that Wednesday when he finished up his third day playing the course, a practice schedule that is never this full at any other major.
''I came to the realization the last couple of years that playing is better, because your ball goes into weird places,'' he said. "I can go out and chip all day, and get used to the turf and the speed of the greens. But the more you play, the more shots you're hitting in places where you never would in practice.
''You get out here in a different wind and it can be, ‘Wow, I didn't think I'd be here.'''
There is another element to this major that stands out from the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. Amid the nerves and the pressure of a major is the true joy of playing links golf.
''I feel like I'm learning more and more each time I come over here,'' said Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player who is in his fifth British Open. "Each golf course is different, too. Irish links so far is quite a bit different than Scottish links. It's a bit greener over here. You have to play more shots in the air. ... There's a lot of different shots you have to play.
''It's an interesting course," he said. "And from what I've seen, it seems to be really fun to play and very fair.''