"Welcome to Flatch," a Fox sitcom debuting in March, takes place in a fictional small town in Ohio. But the promising half-hour comedy has some strong Minnesota connections.

Seann William Scott distances himself from his role of Steve Stifler in the "American Pie" franchise by playing a pastor who has recently transferred from a Minneapolis church in the series.

Aya Cash, who earned critical praise for "You're the Worst" and "The Boys," plays a former Star Tribune reporter who left her job to join him. She's now the editor of the Flatch Patriot.

Both actors are quite familiar with the Twin Cities.

Scott grew up in Cottage Grove and graduated from Park High School.

"I remember reading the pilot and saw that Father Joe was from Minneapolis," Scott said during a virtual news conference last week. "I was like, 'Oh, I'm from Minnesota. I'm perfect for it.'"

Cash was raised in San Francisco, but she attended the University of Minnesota in 2004 as part of the inaugural Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program. She also spent two summers with Winona's Great River Shakespeare Festival.

"I still love Minneapolis so much, so it felt right that I got to play someone from there," Cash said. "It was fun to be able to use what I know of that city."

"Flatch," which comes from Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City") and Paul Feig ("Bridesmaids"), premieres at 8:30 p.m. March 17 on KMSP, Ch. 9. On that same day, the first seven episodes will be available on Hulu and Fox Now.