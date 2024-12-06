UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The body of woman who disappeared while searching for cat has been recovered from a Pennsylvania sinkhole, police say.
The body of woman who disappeared while searching for cat has been recovered from a Pennsylvania sinkhole, police say
The body of woman who disappeared while searching for cat has been recovered from a Pennsylvania sinkhole, police say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 6:33PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Two Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents' home.