The biggest remaining unsanctioned Russian bank hit with U.S. sanctions, nearly three years into war

European governments and utilities have now lined up alternative supplies, much of it liquefied gas brought by ship from the U.S. and Qatar. Ukraine says it will halt flows of Russian gas through a pipeline across Ukraine to Europe - about 4% of Europe's gas imports - at the end of the year. Gazprom recently cut off shipments through that pipeline to Austria's OMV in a commercial dispute; OMV has said it has plenty of reserves and can find alternative supply elsewhere. The EU has set a nonbinding goal of ending all Russian gas imports by 2027.