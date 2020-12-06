Already worth watching

The Big Ten began last week with four teams in the Associated Press Top 10:

Team Rank Comment

Iowa 3rd Had its highest preseason ranking (No. 5) in 65 years.

Wisconsin 4th Loss to Marquette on Friday ended 11-game winning streak.

Illinois 5th Has highest ranking since being No. 1 in final poll of 2005.

No. 4 Wisconsin: Nate Reuvers, like Garza a returning senior, leads a versatile Badgers lineup.

Michigan State 8th Beat Duke in Durham 75-69 on Tuesday night.

Other ranked Big Ten teams: No. 23 Ohio State, No. 24 Rutgers