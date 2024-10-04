The Biden administration isn't extending a two-year program for migrants from 4 nations

The program began in 2022 with Venezuelans and was an effort to provide an alternative legal pathway for migrants who were increasingly coming to the U.S.-Mexico border while the administration simultaneously cracked down on illegal crossings. It later expanded to Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans — the nationalities of the migrants who most frequently tried to cross the border. The program allowed them to live and work in the U.S. for two years while they sought other legal status.