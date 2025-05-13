The best places to park your short-term investments

Stable-value funds are only accessible inside of company retirement plans. They invest in bonds, so they're not FDIC-insured; to protect investors' principal, they employ insurance wrappers to help maintain a stable net asset value. Just bear in mind that stable-value funds carry drawbacks. Because you can only own such a fund within a 401(k), you'll pay taxes and penalties to withdraw your money before retirement unless you meet certain criteria. So don't think of a stable-value fund as an emergency fund unless you're already retired or close to it.