The best places to park your short-term investments

As you sift among the various options for your short-term investments, keep these key items on your dashboard: yield, guarantees, liquidity and your individual situation.
The short-term investments that promise the highest yields often come with at least some risk and/or constraints on your daily access to funds. It may be that you're just looking for the highest safe yield and don't care that much about liquidity. Or maybe having ready access to your funds is the name of the game.
Also think through whether you value an ironclad guarantee or are willing to go without in exchange for a potentially higher yield. Some cash instruments are fully FDIC-insured, while others are not. On the short list of FDIC-insured investments are checking and savings accounts, CDs, money market accounts (not to be confused with money market mutual funds), and online savings accounts.
Certificates of deposit
CDs will typically offer the most compelling yields of all cash instruments, and they're also FDIC-insured.
Yet there are a couple of caveats. One is that minimum deposits for the highest-yielding CDs might be $25,000 or even higher. There's also a trade-off on the liquidity front: You'll usually pay a penalty if you need to crack into your holdings before the maturity date. The longer the term of the CD, the bigger the penalty for cashing out early.
Online savings accounts
If you want daily liquidity, a decent yield, and FDIC protection, your best bet will tend to be a high-yield savings account through an online bank or a savings account through a credit union. The former offers FDIC protection, up to the limits, whereas credit union accounts are insured by another entity, the National Credit Union Administration.