Q: I'm getting a bird soon. What should I look for in a cage?

A: Probably the first thing to draw your eye will be attractiveness of the cage, but before you choose one that will look great in your living room, make sure it will suit your bird and provide safety features.

For instance, food dishes should be easy to remove and clean. There shouldn't be anything that your bird's toes, wings or head could get snagged on or stuck through. And you might want a mess catcher — sort of an inverted metal skirt around the base of the cage. (Some people find them helpful, while others consider them just one more thing to clean.)

A slide-out droppings tray at the bottom of the cage should be topped with a grate so your bird can't get to it. A good droppings tray is made of durable, high-impact plastic or metal and is easy to clean.

Your bird should be able to move freely and comfortably inside the cage. Don't crowd it with too many toys, bowls or perches. For birds, less freedom of movement means lower quality of life.

Some birds like to climb vertical bars and others prefer horizontal bars. Some cages have both, so it's nice if you can give your bird a choice — especially if it's new to you and you don't know its preferences yet.

Look for a cage with solid construction. Seams, welds and areas where wires and corners meet should be smooth and sturdy.

It's nice to have a stand for a cage. It will make the cage easier for you to access, and your bird will appreciate the extra height.

Do you have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.