The Benefits Of Living So Close to Canada

Smoke Analysis Midday Sunday
Here's the midday smoke analysis, which shows a large area of smoke across the Central US. With that said, skies will remain quite hazy with sunrises & sunsets appearing quite red and orange.
Fall Colors Starting to Pop!!
According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.
Sunday Weather Outlook
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here are the Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis. After a chilly start (in the 40s), temps will warm quickly into the 60s by midday. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s, which will be just a touch below average for this time of the year. Note that southerly winds will be a gusty through the day with peak gusts approaching 20mph to 25mph through the afternoon.
Cool air will linger across eastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. However, note the milder air moving in across western MN and in the Dakotas. Readings there will be anywhere from 5F to 10F above average.
Milder Last Full Week of September
After a chilly last couple/few days, we get back to average temperatures on Sunday and warmer than average temperatures through much of next week! Look at that high on Tuesday, we may not be done with 80s just yet! Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities drops below 70F next week (Tuesday, September 22nd), which is also the first official day of Fall.
Spotty T-Showers PM Sunday Into Monday.
Isolated showers and storms will pop up Sunday night into Monday, but it won't be very widespread.
Looking ahead. Tuesday appears to be the warmest day out of the next several with 70s and 80s likely in many spots. Note that this will be nearly 10F above average in the Twin Cities! Not too bad for the first day of Fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Enjoy!
Fall Arrives Tuesday (Autumnal Equinox)
"The equinox will arrive on September 22, 2020, at 13:31 UTC. That’s when the sun will be exactly above Earth’s equator, moving from north to south. Although the equinox happens at the same moment worldwide, your clock time will depend on your time zone. For time zones in the continental U.S., this equinox comes early in the morning on September 22 (9:31 a.m. EDT, 8:31 a.m. CDT, 7:31 a.m. MDT and 6:31 a.m. PDT). Translate UTC to your time. At the equinox, days and nights will be approximately equal in length. For us in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun is rising later now, and nightfall comes sooner. We’re enjoying the cooler days of almost-autumn. Meanwhile, south of the equator, spring is about to begin. What is an equinox? The earliest humans spent more time outside than we do. They used the sky as both a clock and a calendar. They could easily see that the sun’s path across the sky, the length of daylight, and the location of the sunrise and sunset all shift in a regular way throughout the year. Our ancestors built the first observatories to track the sun’s progress. One example is at Machu Picchu in Peru, where the Intihuatana stone, shown below, has been shown to be a precise indicator of the date of the two equinoxes and other significant celestial periods. The word Intihuatana, by the way, literally means for tying the sun."
Average First Frost Minneapolis
The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago.
Drought Update
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook through the end of September, which shows fairly mild temps through the next 7 to 10 days. According to the GFS, there would be a bigger cool down at the end of the month, but this would be a little closer to average.
The Benefits Of Living So Close to Canada
By Paul Douglas
Many of us habitually whine about cold fronts but Canada is actually doing us a big, backhanded favor. A steady supply of cool, dry (stable) air is a meteorological vaccine, lowering the risk of infection from a laundry list of dystopian weather threats.
2020 is Exhibit A: a devastating derecho in Iowa, a parade of hurricanes (cue the Greek alphabet), firestorms and toxic smoke plumes in the western U.S. - along with scorching heat (130F at Death Valley and 121F in the suburbs of Los Angeles). Compared to the southern and western US, Minnesota is in the minor leagues of weather mayhem. And yeah, it gets cold in the winter. I can live with that.
It would be premature to take out the dock. This week brings a run of 70s, even a few 80s. Showers are expected late Wednesday, more widespread Saturday as cooler air rushes back into Minnesota. Sweatshirts stage a comeback next week but you'll get mileage out of your shorts this week.
Meanwhile Tropical Storm Beta will soak Texas with 20 inch-plus rains this week.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and gusty. Winds: S 15-30. High: 75.
SATURDAY NIGHT: More clouds, slight chance of showers. Winds: S 15-30. Low: 60.
MONDAY: Intervals of sun. Stray shower. Winds: SW 10-15. High: 78.
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Light winds. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 61. High: 81.
WEDNESDAY: Humid with late showers and T-storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 63. High: 80.
THURSDAY: Cooler with lingering clouds. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 60. High: 73.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A warmer wind. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 59. High: 82.
SATURDAY: Showers and T-storms likely. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 60. High: 78.
This Day in Weather History
September 20th
2001: 3/4 to 1 3/4 inch hail falls in Freeborn and Faribault counties.
1972: A downpour in Duluth produces 5 1/2 inches in ten hours.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 20th
Average High: 70F (Record: 91F set in 1931)
Average Low: 50F (Record: 28F set in 1962)
Record Rainfall: 1.82" set in 1902
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1927
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 20th
Sunrise: 6:58am
Sunset: 7:13pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 15 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 3 hour & 29 minutes
Moon Phase for Septemer 20th at Midnight
2.8 Days Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"On September 17, 2020, the new moon passed 5 degrees north of the sun to transition out of the morning sky and into the evening sky. On the day of new moon, we didn’t see the moon at all, because it rose and set with the sun (more or less) and so was lost in the sun’s glare throughout the day. But the moon always returns after new moon to the west after sunset, as it will on September 18, 19, 20 and 21. On one or all of these evenings, you’ll spot the young moon, a little crescent. In the days after new moon, as the moon continues its ceaseless journey around Earth, it’s easy to picture the moon moving east of the sun on the sky’s dome. That’s what our chart at top shows, and it’s what you’ll see if you look in the sky on each of these evenings: the crescent moon a little farther from the sunset. Will you see the moon on September 18? Generally, it’s hard to spot a moon that’s less than one day old (less than 24 hours after new moon). For almost all the world on September 18, 2020, the moon will be more than one day (24 hours) old at sunset, but not by much. It’ll take a considerable effort to catch the slender crescent, especially because we’re near the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn equinox, the time of year when young moons are hardest to see. Lucky for all of us on Earth, the moon reaches perigee – its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit – on September 18, 2020. That means the young moon is traveling away from the sun at its maximum orbital speed on September 18. That’s one reason we’re expecting many diligent observers to catch the young whisker-thin waxing crescent moon – from all parts of the world – at evening dusk on September 18."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Weather Outlook
Tropical Storm Beta has developed in the gulf of Mexico and will continue to slowly drift north toward the Texas Coast. Areas of heavy rain will be the main threat, with some 6" to 10"+ tallies possible through the week ahead. Meanwhile, a weak front will slide through the Upper Midwest and will kick off a few isolated showers and storms through the early week timeframe.
Soggy Central US
Significant rainfall will be possible over the next 7 days along the Gulf Coast thanks to Tropical Storm Beta. Early forecasts suggests the potential of more than 10" of rain possible along the coast. Meanwhile, areas of heavy precipitation will also be possible in the Pacific, but much of the nation looks to remain mostly dry.
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that:
"Over 19,000 firefighters continue to battle 27 major wildfires in California, as well as one extended attack wildfire. Milder weather is helping the fire fight as crews continue to gain ground on many of the major incidents. Yesterday, firefighters responded to 22 initial attack wildfires across the State, all of which were contained quickly. Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 7,900 wildfires that have burned over 3.5 million acres in California. Since August 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 26 fatalities and over 5,800 structures destroyed."
Tropical Update
Here's the latest NHC update for the Atlantic Basin. Note that Teddy, Wilfred and Beta are all active storms. Hurricane Teddy is tracking NW toward Bermuda; Wilfred is heading west and Beta is slowly lifting north toward the Texas Coast. This has been one of the most active Atlantic Hurricane seasons on record with 2005 the only other season that has had to use the Greek Alphabet to name storms!!
Tracking Teddy
Teddy was a category 2 hurricane on Sunday morning with 105mph sustained winds. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for Bermuda, where Tropical Storm force winds and area of heavy rain will be possible through the day Sunday and into Monday. Weather conditions will improve on Tuesday and Teddy quickly lifts north of the Island.
Tracking Wilfred
Wilfred continued at Tropical Storm status on Sunday morning, but is expected to weaking into Tropical Depression status by Monday as it drifts west. Thankfully, this storm doesn't appear to be a major weather maker as it meanders through the Central Atlantic.
Tracking Beta
Beta became a Tropical Storm last week and our 2nd named storm of the Greek Alphabet this 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued from the Coastal Bend of Texas to the Louisiana Coast. The slow movement will continue keep heavy rain and flash flooding across part of the Gulf Coast States.
Heavy Rain Threat
Heavy rainfall continues to be the main threat across parts of the Gulf Coast. Some 10" to 15" rainfall amounts maybe possible for some, especially near the Houston/Galveston, TX area.
Storm Surge Concerns
Storm Surge Warnings have been issued from the Texas Coast to the Louisiana Coast, where some 2ft to 4ft surges maybe possible.
