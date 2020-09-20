The Benefits Of Living So Close to Canada

Smoky Skies Sunday

Wildfires in the Western US continue with large plumes of smoke wafting into the Central US. The sunrises and sunsets as of late have been looking red/orange becuase of it. Here was the sunset on Saturday, which looked quite smoky. Sunday should be a nice repeat.

Smoke Analysis Midday Sunday Here's the midday smoke analysis, which shows a large area of smoke across the Central US. With that said, skies will remain quite hazy with sunrises & sunsets appearing quite red and orange. Fall Colors Starting to Pop!!

Fading daylight and several cold nights up north have allowed Fall Colors to start popping! Take a look at the picture below from Banning State Park in north-central Minnesota. According to the MN DNR Fall Color Report Map, a few areas across the northern half of the state are reporting 25%-50% color!

(Image Courtesy: Banning State Park Staff)

Minnesota Fall Color Report

Here's the latest MN DNR Fall Color Map and note that a few areas up north are already getting close to 50% of peak color. Meanwhile, folks in the Twin Cities are just now starting to see the first shades of Fall Color. It won't be long now and it'll be a beautiful backdrop of reds, oranges and yellows across the state.

Typical Fall Color Peak

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.

Sunday Weather Outlook

Sunday's high temps will be a little warmer than they were on Saturday, but winds will be quite a bit stronger with gusts approaching 35mph. Note that our average high in the Twin Cities is in the lower 70s at this time of year, so we'll actually be a little warmer than average.

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here are the Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis. After a chilly start (in the 40s), temps will warm quickly into the 60s by midday. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s, which will be just a touch below average for this time of the year. Note that southerly winds will be a gusty through the day with peak gusts approaching 20mph to 25mph through the afternoon. Sunday Weather Outlook Cool air will linger across eastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. However, note the milder air moving in across western MN and in the Dakotas. Readings there will be anywhere from 5F to 10F above average. Milder Last Full Week of September After a chilly last couple/few days, we get back to average temperatures on Sunday and warmer than average temperatures through much of next week! Look at that high on Tuesday, we may not be done with 80s just yet! Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities drops below 70F next week (Tuesday, September 22nd), which is also the first official day of Fall. Spotty T-Showers PM Sunday Into Monday. Isolated showers and storms will pop up Sunday night into Monday, but it won't be very widespread. Light Rain Chances Through Next Week Rainfall potential over the next 5 to 7 days doesn't appear to be all that heavy across the region, but there will be a few chances of rain through the week ahead. The first of which arrives Sunday night. Warm Day Tuesday (First Day of Fall or Autumnal Equinox) Looking ahead. Tuesday appears to be the warmest day out of the next several with 70s and 80s likely in many spots. Note that this will be nearly 10F above average in the Twin Cities! Not too bad for the first day of Fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Enjoy! Fall Arrives Tuesday (Autumnal Equinox) "The equinox will arrive on September 22, 2020, at 13:31 UTC. That’s when the sun will be exactly above Earth’s equator, moving from north to south. Although the equinox happens at the same moment worldwide, your clock time will depend on your time zone. For time zones in the continental U.S., this equinox comes early in the morning on September 22 (9:31 a.m. EDT, 8:31 a.m. CDT, 7:31 a.m. MDT and 6:31 a.m. PDT). Translate UTC to your time. At the equinox, days and nights will be approximately equal in length. For us in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun is rising later now, and nightfall comes sooner. We’re enjoying the cooler days of almost-autumn. Meanwhile, south of the equator, spring is about to begin. What is an equinox? The earliest humans spent more time outside than we do. They used the sky as both a clock and a calendar. They could easily see that the sun’s path across the sky, the length of daylight, and the location of the sunrise and sunset all shift in a regular way throughout the year. Our ancestors built the first observatories to track the sun’s progress. One example is at Machu Picchu in Peru, where the Intihuatana stone, shown below, has been shown to be a precise indicator of the date of the two equinoxes and other significant celestial periods. The word Intihuatana, by the way, literally means for tying the sun." See more From Earth Sky HERE:



Average First Frost Minneapolis The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago.

Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. Interestingly, Duluth, MN is nearly -8.5" below average and at their 6th driest start to any year on record (January 1st - September 11th). Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro is nearly *1.25" above average for the year.

7 Day Forecast for Minneapolis

The 7 day forecast for Minneapolis shows a mild temperature bias through the last full week of September. Note that on our first day of Fall (Tuesday) We could warm to 80F! Isolated showers and storms will be possible Sunday Night / AM Monday and again Wednesday.

Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended outlook through the end of September, which shows fairly mild temps through the next 7 to 10 days. According to the GFS, there would be a bigger cool down at the end of the month, but this would be a little closer to average. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from September 27th to October 3rd shows warmer than average temps across much of the nation once again. Note that average highs at this time of the year are much cooler than they are in mid July, so it won't be quite as hot as it was this summer.

