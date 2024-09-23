The benefits of a four-day workweek according to a champion of the trend

A: The bigger question is, why shouldn't they? There's a lot of evidence to suggest we need to do something fundamentally different in the way we work. We have issues of burnout. We have a recruitment and retention crisis in many industries. We have increased stress within our workforce. leading to health issues, issues with work-life balance, work-family conflict. We have people sitting in cars for long periods, contributing to a climate crisis. We have certain parts of the population that are able to work longer hours and therefore be rewarded for that, creating further inequity within our societies. Lastly, we look at the implications that stress actually has on long-term health. We know that it's linked to issues like cardiovascular disease, to cancer, to diabetes. So stress is something not to be taken lightly, and it's only rising in our world of work.