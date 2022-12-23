When I told a friend that I planned to stay in an off-the-grid cabin on a farm in Hawaii, her response, a combination of confusion and intrigue, mirrored my general attitude toward camping and most outdoor activities.

I wanted a different kind of adventure than the kind people tend to associate with the islands, one that didn't involve parking myself on a beach with a mai tai. I planned to kayak, snorkel, go on local tours and view local art. I wanted to have fun, but I also wanted to learn something and support local businesses in the process.

I also knew that making local and Native-Hawaiian-owned businesses a bigger part of tourism was a major goal of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, the organization recently tasked with marketing the state to the rest of the country.

Farm stay

The Kulaniapia waterfall, a hiking destination for visitors in Hilo, Hawaii.

I was drawn to the Inn at Kulaniapia Falls in the hills of Hilo by its stunning 120-foot waterfall and because it offers a number of interesting activities. It also offers a window into how tourism in Hawaii and other over-touristed places could thrive in the future, without harming the environment or the people who call it home.

The inn is on one side of a more than 40-acre property; on the other side is a farm with three cabins that guests can rent (I paid $147 a night in November). The waterfall, along with solar panels, powers just about everything, including the cabin where I stayed. Rainwater is collected and goes through a multi-step filtration process; it's used for drinking, bathing and cleaning. The entire operation is an exciting experiment in sustainable and regenerative travel (and living) that's worth watching and experiencing.

Within an hour of checking into my cabin, which did not have a private bathroom or electricity but did come with an ocean view and an extremely comfortable bed, I was kayaking under the falls. I spent hours walking along verdant trails, sitting in bamboo gardens and swimming in cool, still waters. Looking up at the trees from below the falls, I felt the need to put away my phone and disconnect.

An environmental detail near the Kulaniapia waterfall in Hilo, Hawaii.

That's exactly what everyone who works on the property hopes guests will do, said Christophe Bisciglia, one of the inn's partners. Access to Kulaniapia is restricted to overnight guests, and those who register and purchase day passes ($49 for adults, $29 for children) in advance ensures that "each guest gets to enjoy our wild and natural setting." He added that more than half of the full-time staff is of Native Hawaiian descent and many of the activities offered on the property involve local businesses.

One of those activities involves rappelling down the falls with a guide, an activity I decided against. Instead, I went on a farm tour ($29) led by two members of the Kulaniapia "farmily." About a dozen members live there full-time. Many are part of its community project, which allows them to gain experience in hospitality, farming, construction and other skills.

On the tour, I learned about the vegetables and fruits grown on the farm, including taro, bananas, cauliflower and broccoli, among others. These are the ingredients used in the farm's cooking classes, which are offered a few times a week.

A cow grazes at Kulaniapia inn and farm in Hilo, Hawaii.

That night I crawled into bed, pleased that I was experiencing and enjoying farm life. But then I was rudely awakened around 5 a.m. when another reality of farm life became apparent: animals. Outside, a chorus of birds chirped, and a cow named Opus bellowed.

"Opus has a unique sound," Clay Mosby, the community manager, had told me on my first evening there. "It's a mooing with this kind of metallic ring to it."

Jumping in the water

While it's optimistic to hope that more travelers try farm and camping stays in Hawaii, it's safe to assume that most will continue to gravitate to hotels and resorts. But for those who prefer traditional accommodations, it is possible to choose ones that are working with local businesses and prioritizing sustainability.

In Hilo, for instance, the Soul Community Planet Hilo Hotel uses energy-efficient systems, including solar power, and is on track to achieve net-zero waste by the end of this year. Guests automatically support the Hawaii Wildlife Fund when they stay at the hotel. The fund works to preserve Hawaii's native species, keep its beaches clean and educate people on the environment. (Tourists can check the fund's website for ways to volunteer.)

I, however, was headed to Kailua-Kona, which is convenient to sandy beaches and good snorkeling. I took the free Hele-On bus to Kailua-Kona (a nearly four-hour drive) and checked into the newly renovated Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, a Marriott property. I chose it because it was on the beach and within walking distance of restaurants, museums and bars. But I was also drawn to the cultural work happening inside.

A display at the Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel featuring a traditional canoe and paintings by the artist Herb Kāne, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Nov. 9, 2022.

The lobby and common areas of a chain hotel might seem to be an unlikely place to learn about Hawaii's history, but cultural preservation and education are an increasingly important part of many chain hotels' efforts. In addition to paintings on Hawaiian history and seafaring traditions, there are traditional crafts on display. The sprawling lobby also houses the Kai Opua Canoe Club's 40-foot canoe made from a koa tree, which is endemic to Hawaii.

A few days a week, local business owners are invited to sell their products inside the hotel, an effort that began in the wake of the pandemic. Guiding guests to local experiences is part of an ongoing effort by hotel leaders around the islands.

Among the businesses suggested to me was Fair Wind Cruises. In the 1970s, Michael and Janet Dant began offering snorkeling tours in the Big Island's Kealakekua Bay. A few years later, their son Puhi and his wife, Mendy, bought the company and have continued offering these tours and added others, including manta ray tours.

Passengers of the Fair Winds II cruise partake in ocean activities near Kealakekua Bay, Kealakekua, Hawaii. Fair Wind Cruises provides eco-friendly tourism experiences.

Tour participants were given reef-safe sunscreen upon checking in for a 3-1/2-hour snorkeling trip. On board the custom-built power catamaran, which ran on biodiesel fuel, we drank from reusable cups and were told not to touch marine life — and to use the bathroom on board, not the ocean. We were served fresh fruit, including Hawaii's famed pineapples and chips made from uala, Hawaiian sweet potatoes. All food waste, we were told, is composted at one of the Dants' farms.

After an hour of motoring across ultra-calm waters in shades of blue, green and turquoise, we neared Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park. The bay is not accessible by car, only by foot or by boat.

The clear, fish-filled waters of Kealakekua Bay, Kealakekua, Hawaii, on Nov. 8, 2022.

After anchoring, I spent at least 10 minutes deciding whether or not to make the 15-foot jump into the water from the boat or to ease myself in from the stairs. Embarrassed by the crew members and strangers in the water urging me to jump, I finally did itAfter I jumped into the water, I was rewarded by pure beauty. Through my mask, I saw fish everywhere I looked: tang fish, striped Moorish idols, yellow longnose butterfly fish. The area's coral, which we were told to keep our distance from, lay below in shades of pink, purple and white.

Embracing thoughtful tourism

Many things are true about tourism in Hawaii: The islands are full of tourists; the islands need tourism; tourists are often disrespectful. That lack of respect has created a great deal of tension between visitors and residents for decades.

In 2019, when a record 10.4 million people visited the islands, a breaking point was reached. By the time the pandemic hit, locals were relieved to have their home to themselves.

In June, the Hawaii Tourism Authority rocked the tourism industry when it announced that, for the first time in more than two decades, it would not award the Hawaii Visitor and Convention Bureau, which has been responsible for selling Hawaii to the world for 120 years, its multiyear contract.

A rock formation in the Big Island’s Kealakekua Bay, Kealakekua, Hawaii. Fair Wind Cruises, a local company, offers sustainable snorkeling trips.

Instead, the contract was given to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, a 23-year-old organization that believes tourism should benefit Native Hawaiians and the state's residents above all else.

Eventually, the two organizations agreed to work together.

Kūhiō Lewis, the president and CEO of the CNHA, said that the change indicates a shift in how people are thinking about tourism.

"Visitors want authentic, they want real, but they don't even know what that looks like," Lewis said. "This shift allows people and our culture to be the center of the industry. Hawaii is one of the biggest tourism markets in the country and could potentially be a model for what a Native-run model of tourism looks like, one that gives more than it takes."