The Baha'i faith is small, far-flung, and faced with repression in parts of the Middle East

The Baha'i faith — a small but global religion with an interfaith credo — fits comfortably into the religious spectrum of most countries. In several Middle East nations, however, Baha'i followers face repression that is drawing criticism from human rights groups.
The abuse is most evident in Iran, which bans the faith and has been widely accused of persecuting its adherents, human rights advocates say. They also report systemic discrimination in Yemen, Qatar and Egypt.
Iran has been a driving force in the spread of anti-Baha'i repression in countries where it holds influence, advocates say — a plan first made public in a leaked 1991 government document. These include Yemen, where Iran backs Houthi rebels who control much of the country, and Qatar, where links include co-ownership of the world's largest natural gas field.
''The sheer arsenal the Iranian government has expended to crush the Baha'is in every avenue of life has been astronomical,'' said Nazila Ghanea, an Oxford University law professor and U.N. Special Rapporteur on religious freedom.
''It has also extended its reach, time and again, beyond the border of Iran,'' she said.
Anti-Baha'i discrimination includes forced deportations and family separations, as well as denial of marriage licenses, public school enrollment and access to burial grounds.
In Qatar, the leader of the small Baha'i community has been detained since April. Remy Rowhani, 71, went on trial last month, charged with ''promoting the ideology of a deviant sect'' on the country's Baha'i social media account.
A far-flung faith