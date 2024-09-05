McLEAN, Va. — The average rate on a 30-year mortgage steady at 6.35% this week, holding at its lowest level since May of 2023.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage steady at 6.35% this week, holding at its lowest level since May of 2023
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage steady at 6.35% this week, holding at its lowest level since May of 2023.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 5, 2024 at 4:01PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City's mayor.