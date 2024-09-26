MCLEAN, Va. — The average rate on a 30-year mortgage slipped to 6.08% this week, Freddie Mac says, its lowest level in two years.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage slipped to 6.08% this week, Freddie Mac says, its lowest level in two years
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage slipped to 6.08% this week, Freddie Mac says, its lowest level in two years.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 at 4:01PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.