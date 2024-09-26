Wires

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage slipped to 6.08% this week, Freddie Mac says, its lowest level in two years

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage slipped to 6.08% this week, Freddie Mac says, its lowest level in two years.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 at 4:01PM

MCLEAN, Va. — The average rate on a 30-year mortgage slipped to 6.08% this week, Freddie Mac says, its lowest level in two years.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.

Wires

Chicago White Sox set the modern major league record for losses in a season with 121

Wires

Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration