Wires

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.77% this week, Freddie Mac says, the lowest level since early May

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.77% this week, Freddie Mac says, the lowest level since early May.

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 4:02PM

MCCLEAN, Va. — The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.77% this week, Freddie Mac says, the lowest level since early May.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.77% this week, Freddie Mac says, the lowest level since early May

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.77% this week, Freddie Mac says, the lowest level since early May.

Wires

Supreme Court sides with South Carolina in ruling allowing states to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood

Wires

A key Medicaid provision in Trump's big tax cut and spending bill is found to violate Senate rules