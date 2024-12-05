MCLEAN, Va. — The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.69% this week, Freddie Mac says, its lowest level since late October.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.69% this week, Freddie Mac says, its lowest level since late October
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.69% this week, Freddie Mac says, its lowest level since late October.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2024 at 5:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
House rejects Democratic effort to force release of Matt Gaetz ethics report.