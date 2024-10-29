The Associated Press' role in calling races and polling voters

SWANSON: I tend to think that that is an overrated reason to think that polling is important. In part because polling by its very nature is an imprecise science and can't necessarily tell us who is going to win, especially in a close election. But also because there's so much more that polling has to offer. It can tell us what people find most important, what they think about those issues that they're finding most important. And it can also tell us a lot about what people are experiencing.