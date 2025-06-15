The Army turns 250. Trump turns 79. Cue funnel cakes, festive bling, military might — and protest

WASHINGTON — There were funnel cakes, stands of festival bling and American flags aplenty. There were mighty machines of war, brought out to dazzle and impress. And there was the spray of tear gas against demonstrators in Los Angeles and Atlanta, and rolling waves of anti-Trump resistance coast to coast.
In scenes of celebration, protest and trepidation Saturday, masses of Americans cheered for a rousing Army parade like none seen in Washington in generations. Masses more rallied across the country against a president derided by his critics as an authoritarian, would-be king.
On Saturday, the U.S. Army turned 250 and President Donald Trump 79. The double birthday bash energized crowds of well-wishers and military families in the capital while others decried the militarization of city streets — in Los Angeles, where a federalized National Guard and U.S. Marines remained deployed against unrest, and in Washington for the parade.
In these times, the fault lines of American life were evident.
''One nation under distress,'' read a sign carried in a crowd of 1,000 protesters on the grounds of Florida's old Capitol in Tallahassee. Forewarned of a heavy state response if the crowd caused any trouble, organizers implored the peaceful protesters to not so much as jaywalk.
Yet, in his Trump 2024 shirt, retired American Airlines pilot Larry Stallard happily lived out ''one thing on my bucket list'' from his perch on the parade route. Stallard, 82, came from Kansas City for the event. He declared Trump ''one of the best presidents in my lifetime'' and concluded, ''It's been a long day, but it's worth it.''
Trump's remarks, about eight minutes, were brief for him as he capped the showy parade he had longed for in his first term and, early in his second, finally got.
''There is no earthly force more powerful than the brave heart of the U.S. military or an Army Ranger paratrooper or Green Beret,'' he told the crowd. From Bunker Hill to the mountains of Afghanistan, the president said, ''the Army has forged a legacy of unmatched courage, untold sacrifice.''