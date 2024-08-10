Wires

The American men and women swept golds in the 4x400 relays, the last races of a dominant Olympics for US track and field

The American men and women swept golds in the 4x400 relays, the last races of a dominant Olympics for US track and field.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 10, 2024 at 7:22PM

SAINT-DENIS, France — The American men and women swept golds in the 4x400 relays, the last races of a dominant Olympics for US track and field.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.

Wires

The Olympic flame goes out in Paris, officially ending the 2024 Games as Los Angeles takes over for 2028

Wires

Tom Cruise descends from the top of Paris stadium on a cable during Olympics closing ceremony