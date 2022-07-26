The Star Tribune's All-Metro Sports Awards are back to drawing a crowd.
A gala celebration capped awards season in the years before the pandemic, but it all went virtual in 2020 and 2021. The banquet is back for 2022, Wednesday night at Allianz Field.
Introduced Tuesday ...
Student First award winner: Abby Rosebur, South St. Paul
Courage in Competition award winner: Aiden McMahon, Maple Grove
Introducing in this section ...
Difference Maker of the Year: Andy Kaiser, Eden Prairie
Dance Team of the Year: Eastview
Adapted Sports Team of the Year: Dakota United
Introducing at the banquet ...
Female Athlete of the Year
Male Athlete of the Year
Girls' Team of the Year
Boys' Team of the Year
Girls' Team Coach of the Year
Boys' Team Coach of the Year
Play of the Year